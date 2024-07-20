BJP MLC alleges Rs 20 crore misused for Telangana elections, sparks uproar in Karnataka council

BENGALURU: BJP MLC N Ravikumar’s allegation that Rs 20 crore belonging to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd was spent towards the elections in Telangana kicked up a storm in the Council on Friday.

The Upper House, which had witnessed a heated debate over the issue on Thursday, was again rocked by the alleged multi-crore scam on Friday. Asking why the money meant for the development of people belonging to Scheduled Tribes was sent to the bank account of a cooperative bank in Telangana, where elections were held, MLC Ravikumar said that there are reports that Rs 20 crore has been sent to Ballari as well. Continuing, he said the money was transferred to close to 700 accounts. “It is said that those who withdrew the money kept a commission of 5-8% and gave the remaining amount to a minister,” the MLC alleged.

While Congress MLCs took strong objection to the allegation, Labour Minister Santosh Lad raised a point of order, requesting the chairman to expunge the allegations as they were baseless.

Ravikumar said, “I can swear anywhere that this money is used for Telangana elections.” This led to an uproar in the House following which the proceedings were suspended for 10 minutes. When the House reconvened, the government’s Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed demanded that the allegation should be withdrawn and Ravikumar should tender an apology, while other Congress MLCs demanded Ravikumar to produce proof for his allegation as neither SIT, ED, or CBI, which are probing the case, has made such claims.

As Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh requested the members to maintain order, Lad requested that the Chair should restrict the allegations made by the members.

In reply, Pranesh said the Chair can decide what is parliamentary and unparliamentary, stating that the Chair can’t accept the request to expunge words every time it is made.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Puttanna stood up demanding proof for the claims made by Ravikumar and it led to pandemonium and the House was adjourned to Monday.