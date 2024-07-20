‘Brand Bengaluru’ garbage lying on Vidhana Soudha premises

BENGALURU: Is the state government serious about transforming Bengaluru into a world-class city with its ambitious ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept? The answer seems to be no. For, garbage lying on the iconic Vidhana Soudha premises is a testimony to this.

Lawmakers and visitors, who went to Vidhana Soudha where the monsoon session is under way, were greeted by heaps of garbage dumped near Gate 2 (West) on Friday.

Plastic carry bags, used tea cups, water bottles, food wrappers and other waste not only put the visitors to inconvenience, but also raised serious concerns over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s efficiency in garbage collection in the IT city.

A group of visitors said, “This indicates the sorry state of affairs in the city’s civic body. If this is the situation at Vidhana Soudha, considered the seat of power, one can imagine the plight elsewhere in the city.

This correspondent found the lawns of Vidhana Soudha littered with plastic water bottles, carry bags and other waste. Garbage was also found near the parking zone for legislators.

Savithri, a teacher from Jayanagar, who visited Vidhana Soudha to witness the monsoon session, said, “It is disgusting to see garbage on the premises of Vidhana Soudha. The authorities should take stern action against those responsible for it.”

Criticising the state government for the mess around Vidhana Soudha, another visitor Ramesh sought to know if the “Brand Bengaluru” concept is only for publicity. Even banned plastic carry bags were seen on the lawns of Vidhana Soudha, he said.

A police officer deployed near Gate 2 stated that garbage has been lying on the Vidhana Soudha premises for the past two days.

Dr Harish Kumar, Special Commissioner, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, could not be reached for his comments.