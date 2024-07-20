Global Microsoft system outage disrupts 53 Flights, paper check-in leads to long queues at Bengaluru Airport

BENGALURU: Friday turned out to be miserable for flyers in Bengaluru as 28 departing flights from the Kempegowda International Airport and 25 incoming flights were cancelled abruptly due to a Microsoft system outage globally. At least 77 flights suffered considerable delays. Most of the cancelled flights were operated by IndiGo.

With airlines failing to alert flyers about cancellations, hundreds had to go back, spending money on travel both ways.

With the check-in of flyers done manually and a paper boarding pass issued inside the terminal, queues moved very slowly in both Terminal 1 & 2. “Flights had to be cancelled due to the huge pile-up of flyers queuing up for checks,” said an airport source. Both incoming and outgoing flights were delayed for an average of 45-50 minutes.

Vibhor V, a consultant in Analytics, had completed the web check-in and had the boarding pass too on hand, and he travelled from Bannerghatta to board his Mumbai flight (6E 5376, with departure time of 7.15 pm). He told TNIE, “I reached by 4.15 pm, but the CISF staff did not permit me to enter the terminal. They tried to scan my boarding pass and it could not be done. They said my flight is cancelled as per their records. They asked me to visit the Indigo counter.”