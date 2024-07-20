Rs 300 crore scam during BJP rule: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the previous BJP government had siphoned off over Rs 300 crore from various departments. “There were scams in various depart-ments amounting to Rs 300 crore. We will reveal the details in the House,” he told the media. Shivakumar said that the State Government will investigate the scams and reveal the details in the House.

He said BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had said that the CM’s post and minister’s post cost Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 100 crore respectively, and another BJP leader Goolihatti Shekar had spoken about corruption in the Bhovi Development Corporation, but the BJP did not investigate them. The DyCM said they allowed a debate in the Assembly to uphold democratic principles and they don’t want to protect any minister, MLA, or any officer if they are guilty.

He said the BJP created a ruckus in the House without allowing the CM to respond as they were scared that their corru-ption would be exposed if they let the House function smoothly.