Surveys reveal trove of birds, butterflies at Dorekere tank, Karnataka

BENGALURU: A series of surveys conducted at the 28-acre tank in Dorekere, Uttarahalli, highlighted the diverse species of herbs, shrubs, trees, butterflies, and birds thriving in the area. Findings of the surveys revealed 29 exotic species and 44 native species of herbs, over 57 species of trees amounting to almost 768 trees, and 63 resident bird species, along with 11 migratory species. A total of 26 species of butterflies were also identified during the survey.

On a morning walk at the Dorekere tank, walkers can spot five nesting species, including the Oriental darter, grey heron and black-crowned night heron and 15 roosting species including black-headed ibis, painted stork, glossy ibis, cattle egret, rosy, starling and great cormorant.

The report released by NGO ActionAid Association also highlighted the need to improve and preserve the Dorekere tank as a biodiversity hotspot. The survey was conducted over a period of 12 months. The butterfly surveys were conducted four times from June 2023 to May 2024 for accurate reporting. Interestingly, all surveys were conducted as part of nature walks, encouraging local communities which included children and adults. Raghavendra B Pachhapur, Senior Project Lead at ActionAid Association, said that biodiversity documentation is the first step to understanding the living entities at the tank and sensitising the local community.