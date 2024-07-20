Tragic landslides on NH-66, NH-75 spur rethink on road safety

The July 16 landslide in Ankola taluk on the Karwar-Kumta stretch of National Highway (NH)-66 which claimed at least seven lives, besides a series of other landslides, including the one blocking the busy NH-75 connecting Bengaluru with Mangaluru, have led to many reconsidering weekend plans involving long drives on national, state or district highways.

It is the disaster that has been seeded in their minds, discouraging them from presenting any opportunity to be victimized by possible similar catastrophes. The images of tonnes of rocks and soil blanketing NH-66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk are likely sending chills down their spines.

The tragedy reportedly buried a whole roadside eatery with an entire family, carried a gasoline tanker along with its occupants into the adjoining Gangavalli River, and buried two other lorries and another family travelling in a car, which has remained under tonnes of debris that cascaded down on them. Most of them — some still unidentified — still lie buried under the humongous pile, which makes heavy earth-movers brought to the spot look like little toys in comparison.

The incident should not be looked at in isolation, rather a close look needs to be taken at why it occurred and what needs to be done to prevent such tragedies. A landslide rarely occurs without anthropogenic factors at play. Maladies originate from man-made activities which, in the pursuit of rapid infrastructure development, blind the authorities to the possibilities of such disastrous consequences. Besides the casualties, the consequences include colossal loss in land and property. For instance, losses incurred due to the landslides in Kodagu a few years ago are estimated to be upwards of Rs 35,000 crore.