Congress trying to cover up Valmiki corporation scam, says Ashoka

He also accused the government of diverting the ST Corporation money into the accounts of different individuals.
BJP leaders and workers led by state unit president BY Vijayendra protest against the Congress government over the alleged scams in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd and Mysuru Urban Development Authority, in Bengaluru on Thursday
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to wash his hands off the scam in the Valmiki Corporation by blaming officials of financial irregularities, said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka.

Speaking at a media conference on Saturday, the BJP leader said the Congress has taken a decision to cover up the scam. "If the officers were involved in the irregularities, what was the CM doing?" Ashoka asked.

Siddaramaiah’s mask has come off and it has been revealed how honest he is, the BJP leader said. He accused the government of diverting the ST Corporation money into the accounts of different individuals. The bank officials handed over the probe to the CBI, but the state government is trying to cover it up by giving the probe to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The BJP leader said the CM is giving advertisements to clarify his position and also claims that he is targeted as he is from the OBC community. Siddaramaiah is giving such statements as he has become jittery, he said and added that the CM is not clarifying about over 40 documents which the BJP provided, instead holding the corporation officials responsible for everything.

He said former minister Nagendra and MLA Basavanagowda Daddal worked hard for the Lok Sabha elections, and collected money for the Congress and sent it to Telangana.

