Kannada TV series director Vino Dondale dies by suicide

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old well-known director of Kannada television serials, Vinod Dondale, ended his life by hanging at his residence in Nagarbhavi on Saturday morning.

Dondale had directed episodes of popular Kannada serials like ‘Karimani,’ ‘Mouna Raga,’ and ‘Shantam Paapam’. He was set to direct the film ‘Ashoka Blade’. The police said Vinod hanged himself at his house in Maruthinagar, Nagarbhavi. He left behind a death note stating that he is responsible for his death and is taking the extreme step due to financial problems. The Chandra Layout police have registered an unnatural death case.

The Kannada television and film fraternity expressed condolences and shock over Dhondale’s demise. Directors, actors and crew members who worked closely with him remembered him as a dedicated professional.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, available Monday to Saturday.