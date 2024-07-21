Karnataka IT union opposes state’s 14-hour workday proposal

BENGALURU: After facing backlash from industries and businesses on the bill for job reservation for Kannadigas, the state government is again under fire, now from the Karnataka State IT/ ITES Employees Union (KITU), which claims that the government is planning to bring in amendments to relevant Acts to increase working hours for the IT and ITeS sector from 10 hours per day to 14 hours.

“The new bill, ‘Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act 2024’, which is under consultation, has proposed to increase the working hours,” KITU said, and expressed severe resistance to such amendments.

The proposal to amend the bill was presented at a meeting the labour department had with various stakeholders in the industry, KITU stated. “The bill denies the basic right of any worker to have a personal life. The Act which currently allows a maximum of 10 hours of work per day, including overtime, will be lifted and this will facilitate companies to extend the work hours indefinitely,” it said.

“This amendment will allow companies to go for a two-shift system, instead of the current three-shift system. With this, one-third of the workforce will be thrown out of their employment,” alleged Suhas Adiga, General Secretary, KITU, in a statement.

The bill comes at a time when other countries have accepted that overworking affects productivity and are looking at new legislation to help employees. But in Karnataka, it is quite the opposite, he commented.