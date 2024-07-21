Karnataka Job quota flip-flop: Need more nuanced approach

It’s a classic case of well-intended legislation becoming a casualty of poor planning and bad execution.

How the Siddaramaiah government tried to push the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories & Other Establishments Bill, 2024, and later put it on hold after backlash from industries showed that it had not done the groundwork properly before attempting to roll out a law with far-reaching implications. The bill proposed 50% reservation for Kannadigas in jobs in the private sector in the management category and 75% in the non-management category.

Given the current political tensions, it also provided some grist to the opposition’s charge that the government was trying to use the bill to divert attention from a series of allegations, including a multi-crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Limited, a state government undertaking. This has created a major stand-off between the government and the opposition in the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature. Politics apart, the proposed law that has now been kept on ice and will likely come up for discussion in the cabinet on Monday, is directly linked to employment generation and attracting investments, while also impacting several other aspects that have a direct bearing on the state’s economic growth. The government needs to handle it deftly.