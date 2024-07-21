Karnataka: School students to get eggs six days a week

BENGALURU: From now on eggs will be added to the mid-day meal for the 55 lakh students in government and government-aided schools from Grade 1 to Grade 10 on all six days. Currently, the state government’s mid-day meal program provides eggs on two days of the week to the students.

The Azim Premji Foundation signed an MoU with the state government here on Saturday to support the nutritional enrichment of the state government’s mid-day meal program in government and government-aided schools for three years.

CM Siddaramaiah who inaugurated the program lauded Azim Premji Foundation for its decision to provide nutritious food to school children six days a week.

He stressed that quality food is important for mental health and added that healthy food should be given to all students. “I have seen children coming to schools without breakfast,” he said adding that this prompted him to provide food and eggs twice a week. “Now, the Azim Premji Foundation has joined hands with the government to provide eggs and nutritious food to children for four additional days a week,” he said.

Vedanta’s founder to talk on Guru Purnima

The Founder of Vedanta Institute Bengaluru, Eswaran, will deliver a talk on Guru Purnima, on Sunday (July 21) at 10.45 am at the Indian Institute of World Culture in Basavanagudi. The institute aims to serve society by disseminating Vedantic wisdom and promoting value-based living inspired by ancient Indian culture. It seeks to integrate productivity, prosperity, and stress-free living with modern lifestyles. The institute, through its logo, serves the message of service and sacrifice, guiding people toward enlightenment.