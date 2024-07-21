Wildlife warrior Godilla Vishwanatha Reddy: A sincere, humble conservationist

I first met forester GV Reddy, who passed away on July 14, 2024, way back in 1997 when Ibegan camera-trap surveys of tigers in Ranthambore. The forest bureaucracy, which he was a part of, was then mandating the obsolete “pugmark census” method to assess tiger populations. Because of my early scientific critiques of their methods, I was then considered a heretic by devotees of that tradition.

Reddy was already quite a legend, having rescued Ranthambore from the spree of poaching, wood cutting and cattle herding, which threatened its very existence just before he stepped in to stem the destruction. Although Reddy implemented the pugmark census rituals, a trained botanist, he kept an open mind, and gradually began to appreciate the rigour and practicality of the modern methods of animal monitoring I was trying to usher in. This was the reason why Reddy later took a three-year study leave to do a PhD under my supervision in Nagarahole, free from the distractions of managing Ranthambore, as I had insisted.

That was when I saw at close quarters Reddy’s genuine humbleness and sincerity. Despite holding the senior rank of a Conservator, Reddy chose to live in a two-room forest guard hut in northern Nagarahole. He walked the line transects with his tribal trackers, far away from his family in Mysuru. He physically slogged in the field collecting data, exactly like trained field biologists and their assistants do. Finally, he obtained a PhD from Manipal University, publishing his fine research in the prestigious Springer Monograph series. Reddy’s results clearly showed that effective wildlife and habitat conservation must necessarily be rooted in strong protection against human impacts, regardless of any other ancillary conservation approaches adopted.

As it happens in India’s official systems, Reddy then languished in a position which had little to do with wildlife protection or science-based conservation. At that juncture, I was able to recommend his name to my friend, the legendary conservationist Mike Griffith in Indonesia, to head a massive, internationally-funded project in Sumatra. Here, Reddy had to lead and manage a 15,000 sqkm rainforest -- Gunung Leuser National Park -- against severe threats from poaching and illegal logging, which threatened its rhinos, tigers, elephants, and orangutans.