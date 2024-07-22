Bengaluru: 15 days after death of biker, BBMP starts barricading SWD

BENGALURU: Nearly a fortnight after a biker lost his life after falling into a stormwater drain that was right in the middle of the road, a stone’s throw away from the entrance of Bangalore University, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up the work to barricade the drain with reinforced iron wire mesh.

Hemant Kumar, a delivery agent, fell into the SWD near the Jnanabharathi Junction on the night of July 5 after crashing his two-wheeler into the road medium due to poor visibility as it was raining. His body was fished out after a 40-hour search operation.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who termed the death of the youth as unfortunate, said the SWD retaining wall was built in such a way that no one could easily fall into it, but accepted that the height of the wall could have been reduced after the roads were laid.

Work to cover the drain with reinforced mesh and iron rods was taken up on Sunday. The mesh completely covered any access to the drain. Workers said the work would be completed in a day or two if it didn’t rain.

Prashanth, an auto-driver who uses the road regularly, said the BBMP woke up only after a youth fell into the drain and lost his life. “At least now the officials have taken up the work. There are many such places in the city where people can easily fall into drains as retaining wall height is too low,” he said.