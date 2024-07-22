Karnataka: IT staff worry over 14 hour workday, its consequences

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is looking at amending the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act 2024 in close consultation with industrialists and businesses.
But it is kicking up a storm among employees, especially in the IT and ITeS sector, as they are worried that work hours per day could be increased from the present 10 hours to 14 hours.
The Karnataka State IT/ITeS/BPO Employees Union (KITU) stated that under the new amendments, the government aims to extend the work hours and normalise a 70-hour work week.
Neeti Sharma, CEO, Teamlease, said if the government passes the amendment, it will have many consequences on not only employee health, but also the overall productivity of a company.
‘Bill expected to be tabled in ongoing session’
“We need to find a balance between working hard and working smart. Working 14 hours will not guarantee higher productivity, but will lead to burnout in the long run. With companies expecting employees to come back to the office 3-4 days a week and if you add the commute time, it will be a double whammy for the salaried class,” Sharma pointed out.
She said this will further push women away from formal jobs as they will not be able to commit to such long hours. “There could be a possibility that employees will move out of the state and look at spaces with more flexibility,” she explained.
Several employees from the IT sector opined that post-Covid, individuals have started prioritising their physical and mental health, including the need to spend time with their families. “Since we are not sure what the whole bill entails, at the outset, if the intention is to increase productivity, then this seems reductant. Individuals who work global shifts do end up working more than their mandated work hours. This will only increase prep-time, device time and strain on one’s body,” said a customer success manager at an IT company in Bengaluru. He added that the attrition rate may spike, especially the top talent, if the amendments are brought in.
Another software developer, who works 10-11 hours on average, expressed that anyone over 35 years old with any comorbidities will not be able to cope or get paid fairly. “This is a direct affront to fair wages, equity or even long-term profitability. With mounting work pressure, health and insurance payouts will become frequent and premiums will be higher,” he emphasised.
IT dept says bill won’t include all companies
Official sources in the IT department, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing monsoon session which will clarify several doubts. “Employees might be misinformed on the whole bill. The aim is to empower the sunrise sectors and make the state globally competent. The 14-hour workday will not apply to all IT companies, but only to a few verticals. These companies will have to apply for the new work hours and only after all the checks, will they be granted permission,” the sources said.
The bill also mentions that employees have to sign a consent form agreeing to the new rules and they will have to be suitably compensated for the extra time by the employers, they said. “If employees don’t want to work 14 hours a day, they will have the option to follow the old routine,” they added.
PhonePe CEO apologises for job quota criticism
Bengaluru: PhonePe co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam on Sunday tendered an unconditional apology after several people in the state began boycotting the digital payment app following his criticism of the proposed job reservation bill.