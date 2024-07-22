Karnataka: IT staff worry over 14 hour workday, its consequences

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is looking at amending the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act 2024 in close consultation with industrialists and businesses.

But it is kicking up a storm among employees, especially in the IT and ITeS sector, as they are worried that work hours per day could be increased from the present 10 hours to 14 hours.

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS/BPO Employees Union (KITU) stated that under the new amendments, the government aims to extend the work hours and normalise a 70-hour work week.

Neeti Sharma, CEO, Teamlease, said if the government passes the amendment, it will have many consequences on not only employee health, but also the overall productivity of a company.

‘Bill expected to be tabled in ongoing session’

“We need to find a balance between working hard and working smart. Working 14 hours will not guarantee higher productivity, but will lead to burnout in the long run. With companies expecting employees to come back to the office 3-4 days a week and if you add the commute time, it will be a double whammy for the salaried class,” Sharma pointed out.

She said this will further push women away from formal jobs as they will not be able to commit to such long hours. “There could be a possibility that employees will move out of the state and look at spaces with more flexibility,” she explained.