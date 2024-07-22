Karnataka: With kitchen garden, RWH, govt school in Lakshmipura gets sustainable makeover

BENGALURU: With the aim to transform traditional educational infrastructure by incorporating innovative design and enhanced learning tools, volunteers from a global innovator service organisation and Akshaya Patra Foundation gave a new lease of life to a government school in Lakshmipura in Bengaluru Rural. The renovated school will be inaugurated on Monday.

Serving over 240 students -- 131 boys and 110 girls -- the school now not only features a modern library and computer lab but also a kitchen garden to teach students about organic farming, healthy eating and sustainable living practices.

To enhance the educational experience for students, the features of the school are designed to maximise energy efficiency and sustainability to create a learning environment that minimises environmental impact and potentially reduces operational costs.

In addition, to familiarise students and keep them updated with growing technology, a computer lab has been set up as part of the project to enable students to access modern educational technologies and digital resources.

To practically demonstrate to students about sustainable water management practices, the school also adopted a rainwater harvesting system that will serve as an educational tool for them to understand the importance of conservation and resource management.

Moreover, the kitchen garden aims to introduce students to organic farming practices by growing their produce. This will enable students to gain practical knowledge about healthy eating, and the benefits of organic food, and the hands-on learning experience will not only promote better dietary habits but also will instil a sense of responsibility towards the environment from a young age.