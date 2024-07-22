Mangaluru International Airport achieves 21 per cent passenger growth in Q1 FY2024-25

MANGALURU: Mangaluru International Airport has reported a 21% increase in passenger traffic in 1st quarter of FY2024-25, with 5.5 lakh passengers traveling through its terminals, compared to 4.5 lakh passengers last fiscal year.

Of these, nearly 4 lakh were domestic travelers, while 1.5 lakh passengers flew internationally. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai being the leading domestic travel preference for passengers from Mangaluru. This international airport now handles over 1.8 lakh passengers monthly.

The airport also recorded a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with 3,820 ATMs in this quarter of FY24-25, marking a 20% increase from the 3,174 ATMs in the same period last year. Domestic ATMs reached 2,956, at the same time international ATMs totaled 864,while in the previous year they were 2,263 and 911 respectively.

The Airport continues to expand its reach, offering services to eight international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Muscat. Domestically, the airport provides connectivity to key cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.