Mysore to Siachen: Captain Supreetha breaks barriers

MYSURU: In a remarkable achievement, Captain Supreetha CT from Mysuru has become the first woman officer from the Corps of Army Air Defence to be operationally deployed at the formidable Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

Born to Thirumalesh, a police sub-inspector, and Nirmala, a homemaker, Supreetha’s journey from the serene Mysuru to the treacherous terrains of Siachen has emerged as a testament to her unwavering determination and pioneering spirit.

In 2021, Supreetha’s military dreams took flight when she was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Army. Rigorous training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai prepared her for her role in the Army Air Defence unit. Her service saw her deployed in strategic locations, like Anantnag, Jabalpur and Leh. Her posting to Siachen Glacier came on July 18, said Thirumalesh, who hails from Chamarajanagar district.

Thirumalesh, an SI at the Talakadu Police Station, expressed immense pride in his daughter’s achievements. “Supreetha has always been determined and focused. Her journey to Siachen is a dream come true for her and an inspiration to many,” he said.

Supreetha studied at Shastri Vidya Samsthe in Hunsur, St Mary’s in HD Kote, St Joseph’s in KR Nagar and Marimallappa’s School in Mysuru. She pursued an LLB at JSS Law College and also got her BBA.

During her studies, she earned the NCC Air Wing C Certificate, represented Karnataka at the All-India Vayu Sainik Camp, and marched in the prestigious Republic Day Parade in New Delhi in 2016.

Supreetha married Major Jerry Blaiz, son of Col (retd) Richard Blaize and Lt Col Vijayalakshmi, in 2024. The couple had made headlines as the first pair to participate together in this year’s Republic Day parade.