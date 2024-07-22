Senior scientists complain of unfairness in promotions at ISRO

BENGALURU: There are loud rumblings of “unfairness and merit taking a backseat” at the country’s premier ISRO.

Some senior scientists complained that there is tangible discrimination in extension of service and disparity in promotions. They pointed out that one person, a “close friend” of a top official, was promoted unfairly. They complained of toxic influence of “caste and regional considerations”, instead of merit, coming to play in the organisation.

Highly placed sources sent a note to The New Indian Express, putting down their source of disillusionment and despair on paper. They said that as far as discrimination in extension of service is concerned, only two of them M Sankaran of URSC and Padma Kumar of IISU received a two-year extension. Others -- Nilesh M Desai, Dr V Narayanan, Padmakumar, M Mohan of HSFC, A Rajarajan of SDSC, Dr PV Radha Devi of ADRIN and Nigar Shahji, project director, URSC -- got a mere one-year extension.

The note said, “Padmakumar is comparatively junior and not known for significant contribution to ISRO as compared to the others.’’ The service of Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, present director of VSSC, was extended by two years, they said. The disgruntled scientists asked, “What are the noteworthy contributions made by these scientists that they got a two-year extension, while the others got one year? Are they better than those scientists whose names are mentioned earlier, or is it because they belong to a (particular) caste or linguistic group?”