Subways, skywalks on Hosur Road: Go at your risk

BENGALURU: While subways and skywalks aim to allow pedestrians safely cross busy roads, the ones on the stretch from Adugodi on the Bengaluru-Hosur road are in such bad shape and in utter neglect that people hardly use them.

TNIE visited three subways — Garvebavipalya, Kudlu Gate and Singasandra and five skywalks along the Hosur to Bengaluru road stretch and found that they were plagued with multiple issues like awful stench, garbage, a lack of CCTV cameras, waterlogging, non-functional lifts, and escalators.

Prakash, an ATM security guard, said, “The subway near Kudlu Gate reeks of urine and garbage, and there is waterlogging at the entry and exit points. These are daily issues pedestrians have to face.”

He pointed out that women feel unsafe walking through the subways at night as some people sleep there, drink alcohol, apart from poor lighting and a lack of CCTV cameras. He said instead of subways, skywalks are better for pedestrians as they are visible and safer for women. Prakash added that due to Metro construction works, a new skywalk was built, but the lifts were not opened yet.

A 62-year-old Rajamma, a resident of Singasandra, said she has been using the Singasandra subway for several years, but authorities have failed to keep it clean. Pedestrians spit pan on the subway walls and steps, use the spots as a urinal spot. She can only use the subway by covering her nose.