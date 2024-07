MYSURU: After two years, Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir is brimming, with incessant rain lashing Kodagu district and Wayanad region in the Kabini catchment area, bringing cheer to the people who were badly affected by severe drought and a harsh summer. But the rain and brimming reservoirs have not enthused farmers to return to their fields.

The impact of last year’s severe drought and the shadow of the ongoing water tussle with Tamil Nadu has sapped the enthusiasm of farmers in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka. Though the Cauvery, the lifeline of South Karnataka, is in full flow and the KRS dam is likely to fill up anytime, there are no celebrations among the farming community as there is still uncertainty on water release and the crop pattern.

A field visit to the Cauvery basin showcased the plight of farmers who have so far not even prepared their land for sowing. Though many tried to grow paddy and sugarcane earlier this year, hoping the government would release water during the Lok Sabha elections to keep the electorate (farmers) in good humour, their hopes were shattered as the government took a tough call and did not even supply water to meet their drinking water needs.

Sidde Gowda, a farmer of Sabbanakuppe, is in no mood to take a risk as he has already lost his sugarcane crop on three acres. “How can I borrow or invest any more when the government did not give water for standing crops last year, though there was sufficient water in the reservoir,” he asked.