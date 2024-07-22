Will initiate action against guilty: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the landslide area at Shirur on Ankola-Kumta road in Uttara Kannada district. He was at the site for more than an hour, and was taken aback seeing the massive destruction, and interacted with the locals.

It continued to pour during his visit, but that did not deter his spirits.

He listened to people’s problems, and directed the officials to provide relief to the needy, and appreciated the NDRF and SDRF rescue teams for their work. “The task of finding those stuck under the rubble is very challenging in the continuous torrential rain,” he said.

He was accompanied by party colleagues RV Deshpande, Minister Mankal Vaidya and Karwar-Ankola MLA Satish sail, DC Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya and SP Narayan and other local Congress leaders like Gopal Krishna Naik.

Responding to the allegations of unscientific work by IRB, which allegedly led to the incident, Siddarmaiah said that people who are guilty will not be spared.

“We will not protect any guilty. We will initiate action against those responsible, once the rescue operations are completed,” the CM added.

Stating that such a massive landslide never occurred earlier, he pointed out to IRB that they are collecting toll without completing the road.

When questioned about the delay in rescue operations, he said that there is no such delay. Later on, the Chief Minister left for Karwar for a KDP meeting and instructed the officials to submit a damage report as per the NDRF norms so that the state can compensate for the loss of agriculture and horticulture crops.