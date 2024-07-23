BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy made LoP in Karnataka Upper House

BENGALURU: BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who moved a calling attention motion on the diversion of SCP-TSP funds, raised his hand in protest and shouted ‘shame, shame’ at the Congress benches before walking out of the Legislative Council on Monday. But little did he or other BJP leaders know that within a few hours from then, Chalavadi would be appointed leader of opposition in the Upper House.

The post had fallen vacant after the previous BJP leader in the House, Kota Srinivas Poojary, got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Chalavadi, who joined the BJP from Congress, had to work hard to earn his saffron stripes and now he has been rewarded. A Dalit leader, he has said on many occasions that if he had remained in Congress, he would not have become even an MLC.

It is said that though party general secretary BL Santhosh had backed CT Ravi, former national general secretary, and former CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP president BY Vijayendra had supported the candidature of Ravi Kumar, Chalavadi has been chosen as a compromise candidate.

Both camps are said to be happy with his appointment. Party sources said it is social justice that led BJP to appoint a Dalit to this important position as the state party president Vijayendra is a Lingayat and Assembly opposition leader, R Ashoka, is a Vokkaliga.