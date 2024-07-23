‘Cauvery Aarti’ on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarti’ soon: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU/MANDYA: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the state government is planning to start ‘Cauvery Aarti’ on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarti’ in Varanasi.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mandya on Monday, Shivakumar said, “We will study the plan by forming a committee of 20 members from the Cauvery basin area, including MLAs and officials. We will identify the right location for Cauvery Aarti. We will start this in a month’s time. The Muzrai department, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam and other departments will be involved in this.”

Meanwhile, he said that Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park will be developed under the PPP model and is expected to generate 8,000-10,000 jobs.

“The proposal will come up before the cabinet in a couple of days. We had approved the plan in the last budget, but it was not rolled out. We will make arrangements for people to stay in the amusement park itself,” he stated, adding that the park will completely have a new design.

Asked what would happen to those who are already working in the Brindavan Gardens, the DCM said all those things will be worked out when the detailed plan is ready and that the interests of the locals will be protected. He also clarified that there is no question of eviction of local residents to accommodate the new park.

Asked if the trial blasts would be stopped in the interest of the safety of the reservoir, he said there is no question of compromising on the safety of the dam.