Karnataka MLC Suraj Revanna gets bail

BENGALURU: The special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs on Monday granted bail to JDS MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, who was arrested in a sexual assault case filed against him by a male worker of the party, but with several conditions.

Suraj is the son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna and elder brother of Hassan former MP Prajwal Revanna, who too is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting women. The court imposed conditions that Suraj should execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court and he should not contact the victim directly or indirectly.

The court stated that Suraj should not threaten or tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim. He should not evade investigation and should appear before the investigating officer whenever called. The court directed Suraj to deposit his passport with the court and not to leave the state without the written permission from the court. He should appear before the investigation officer every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9 am and 5 pm for six months or till the filing of the chargesheet, whichever is earlier. The petitioner should not indulge in a similar offence, the court ordered.

Suraj was booked by the Holenarasipura Rural police for offences punishable under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation), read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, following a complaint filed by a 27-year old male JDS worker on June 22 for allegedly assaulting him sexually on June 16 at his farmhouse.

Later the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 23.