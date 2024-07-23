Karnataka opposition leaders walk out over fund diversion for guarantees

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP, led by CT Ravi, walked out of the Council on Monday, saying they were not happy with the replies of Congress leaders, especially PWD Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanswamy had raised the issue of diversion of SCP-TSP funds for the guarantees. Ravi and senior BJP MLC Ravikumar too joined in.

Mahadevappa replied that the issue is a closed chapter as it was discussed extensively for over one year at Belagavi and in previous sessions. Despite that, opposition leaders are not satisfied, he added.

He told BJP legislators that Karnataka was the first state to pass the SCSP-TSP Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation and Tribal Sub Allocation - Planning, Utilisation of Financial Resources Act, 2013. The law allows these funds to be used for SC/STs receiving benefits under other schemes, he pointed out.