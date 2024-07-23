Karnataka opposition leaders walk out over fund diversion for guarantees

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP, led by CT Ravi, walked out of the Council on Monday, saying they were not happy with the replies of Congress leaders, especially PWD Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa.
BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanswamy had raised the issue of diversion of SCP-TSP funds for the guarantees. Ravi and senior BJP MLC Ravikumar too joined in.
Mahadevappa replied that the issue is a closed chapter as it was discussed extensively for over one year at Belagavi and in previous sessions. Despite that, opposition leaders are not satisfied, he added.
He told BJP legislators that Karnataka was the first state to pass the SCSP-TSP Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Allocation and Tribal Sub Allocation - Planning, Utilisation of Financial Resources Act, 2013. The law allows these funds to be used for SC/STs receiving benefits under other schemes, he pointed out.
Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in the House, too stressed the same point. He said the BJP is using Goebell’s strategy of repeating a lie a hundred times and trying to make it look like the truth. He said his government passed the Act in 2013 and asked why no other BJP-ruled state or the union government had ensured similar legislation.
CT Ravi and Ravi Kumar kept interrupting and Congress leaders said those interrupting the chief minister unnecessarily should be asked to leave the house.
After opposition members walked out, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said the previous BJP government too had used SCP-TSP funds for welfare schemes, which are equivalent to guarantees where the beneficiaries are SC/STs.
He went on to list the schemes where the central government, under PM Narendra Modi, had used the funds to provide Rs 6,000 assistance annually to farmers. The then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had raised it to Rs 10,000. The same funds were used for interest subsidy on crop loans and for the Nagarothana, Bhagyalakshmi and other schemes, he added.