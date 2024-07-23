Shirur landslide: Day 7, search shifts to River Gangavalli

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Amidst fear of further landslide, and incessant rain in Uttara Kannada district, search operations for the bodies buried under the rubble at the Shirur landslide site has reached its seventh day, and the bodies of Jaganath Naik, Arjun and Lokesh Gouda are still missing.

The army, IRB, NDRF and SDRF have been searching for the missing people at all the places right from landslide areas and even the River Gangavalli.

Heavy rain has made the nearby areas also vulnerable to landslides, however search operations are being carried out in full swing. Efforts to find the lorry in the river have not yielded desired results, revealed sources.

According to a release from the revenue department, “Search under the accumulated mud on the road is almost complete. We have not found any survivors or trucks. We have been carrying search operations in the river, and open water. Focus is now more on the Gangavalli river, and every lead is being pursued. Deep divers are trying to locate the truck.”