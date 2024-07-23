Special rain relief package should be given for coastal Karnataka: Opposition MLA

BENGALURU: Legislators in the Assembly, demanded the Karnataka government for a special rain relief package for coastal Karnataka, following the heavy rains in the region. Belthagady MLA Harish Poonja said that under 371(J), there are special grants for Kalyan Karnataka region, and as per the Nanjundappa report, special provision is provided for few backward districts.

“Everytime it rains, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts face severe problems and these districts need to be given special grant,’’ he said.

Speaking at the Assembly on Monday, Poonja said that during monsoon, roads and farms are also damaged. “State government should give grants to the affected areas, without thinking of politics. We need to develop our places too,’’ he said. He also appealed PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to make roads motorable, before taking up permanent repair work in the area. Jarkiholi assured to look into this matter after the monsoon.