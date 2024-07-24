CAG flags 61 cases of fund misuse in Karnataka government departments

BENGALURU: The State Finance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, pointed to 61 cases of misappropriation and losses in state government departments. The report pointed to Rs 42.88 crore of government money, on which final action is pending at the end of 2022-23.
It stated that the health and family welfare department has the highest number of misappropriation cases of 10, followed by Karnataka State Coir Development Corporation with eight cases, home department six cases, Bescom five cases and four cases each at GESCOM and Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation. It noted that the interest earned on grants from the government in certain departments / companies was not remitted to the government in spite of instructions by the finance department.
This points to inadequate internal control and monitoring mechanisms in the state government. Further, in 15 cases of theft, misappropriation, loss of government materials and defalcation, departmental action is pending for over 25 years, it stated.
The CAG also said that despite the finance department issuing instructions to administrative departments to furnish information to audit the institutions that are substantially financed by the government, there was an increase in the number of institutions not furnishing the required information.
73% of govt school toilets not disabled friendly: CAG
The report on the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act raised the objection that over 73 per cent of government schools in Karnataka have toilets that are not friendly for students with disability.
The report also mentioned that 20,366 schools do not have ramps for such students. While schools in Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Belgavai, Hassan and Kalaburgi have poor facilities, schools in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu have better facilities, it stated.
CAG noted that as per Section 32 of the Act, all institutions of higher education receiving aid from the government must reserve not less than 5 per cent of seats for persons with benchmark disabilities. But the education department has not maintained data on the total number of seats available in government and aided colleges, it stated.
The CAG noted that existing special schools in the state offer education for students with hearing and visually disabilities. This requires the students to subsequently study in normal schools/ colleges (where there are no special teachers to cater to the needs of these students) or to discontinue studies and look for vocational courses of one or two-year duration. It observed that the department has not initiated action to commence higher secondary schools till Class 12 for the disabled.