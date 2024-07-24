Congress demands debate over complaint against ED officials, Chairman disallows

BENGALURU: The Upper House witnessed a heated debate after the Congress demanded that a debate be allowed over a Social Welfare Department official filing a complaint against two officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) probing the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Congress MLC UB Venkatesh demanded that the issue be debated. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said it couldn’t be allowed, but Congress members insisted that there should be a debate while the BJP members charged that the state government had pressurised the officer to file a complaint against the ED officials. This led to a heated argument following which the proceedings were adjourned for 10 minutes.

When the House reconvened, Venkatesh said the House should resolve to boycott ED. Horatti, however, stated that the matter was before the court and hence, a debate couldn’t be allowed, which led to an uproar leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

Again, when the House reconvened, Congress MLCs insisted that there should be a discussion on the issue, to which Horatti asked them to apply again and he would consider it.