Customs duty exemption for solar cells, lithium to boost energy sector

BENGALURU: The state and the central governments are looking at increasing generation and storage capacity for renewable energy. To achieve this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced custom duty exemption for solar cells and lithium, one of the main components in batteries.

State energy department officials said they are working on doubling power generation in the state from the existing 32,000 MW to 60,000 MW, of which maximum is aimed from solar energy. The finance minister’s announcement will help in this direction, they added.

A department official said, “The duty exemption on lithium will help increase the number of electric vehicles by bringing down costs and this is needed to curtail vehicular emission to achieve Net 0 emissions. In future, lithium batteries will also be crucial to store electricity. The government is looking at hydrogen-based power generation or battery-based storage. The duty exemption will reduce the cost of these batteries, which is a major financial factor.”