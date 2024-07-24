Doctors welcome duty waiver on cancer treatment, doubt whether impact will fall short

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to waive off Basic Customs Duty (BCD) for three key cancer treatment medicines, making these therapies more affordable, were welcomed by doctors, as a crucial advancement for India’s healthcare sector. They, however, mentioned that this measure would not significantly benefit low-income patients.

The doctors added that the budget has no rationalisation of the tax structure for life-saving drugs and emergency treatments, and lacks the GST reform, which is disappointing.

The budget also includes changes to the BCD on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines. These adjustments were announced as part of the Phased Manufacturing Program.

Dr BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HCG, mentioned that while they welcome the exemption of customs duty on three cancer drugs – Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab, however, due to their exorbitant prices, this measure would not significantly benefit low-income patients.

“The intent is good, but the impact falls short,” Dr Ajaikumar said, adding that the proposed changes in customs duty for X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors deserve detailed analysis. However, the slightly increased healthcare allocation is still insufficient. “Universal health coverage is essential to address recurring issues and reduce financial strain on the poor,” he mentioned. Highlighting the positive side, Dr Amit Rauthan, HOD & Consultant - Medical Oncology, Haematology & Haemato-Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre, Manipal Hospital, mentioned that Trastuzumab deruxtecan, initially used for HER2-positive breast cancer, is now also utilised for HER2-low breast cancer, significantly improving survival rates for stage 4 patients.

“The development is positive and could help many cancer patients. The high cost of new drugs has been a major issue, making long-term treatment prohibitive,” he added.