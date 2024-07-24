Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge says 14-hour workday was limited to specific industries

BENGALURU: IT, BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge clarified that the concept of a 14-hour workday was not applicable to all IT and ITeS companies and was limited to specific industries. He also alleged that companies engaged in semiconductor manufacturing were diverting to Gujarat after getting “a phone call from Delhi”.

Replying to a question by JDS MLC Thippeswamy KA on investments by semiconductor industries in the state, the minister said many companies that were interested in investing in other states turned towards Gujarat after a phone call from Delhi. Supporting his claim, Industries Minister MB Patil highlighted the role of the central government in giving a push to investment in that state.

“They are moving to Gujarat as the Centre and the state government provide an incentive of 50 and 30 per cent, respectively, and the company has to bear only 20 per cent,” he said, assuring investors that the state is ready to extend all necessary support.

Sharing details about attracting semiconductor manufacturing industries, Kharge said four clusters of a total of 901.06 acres were being readied in Hubballi (224.5 acres), Mysuru (245.67 acres), Tumakuru (218.20 acres) and Bengaluru Rural (213.14 acres) districts, adding that Rs 714.49 crore was being spent to develop these clusters.

Meanwhile, to clear up the confusion about the proposed 14-hour workday, Kharge said there was some misunderstanding about the proposal and that it was not applicable to all industries but to specific industries like those engaged in manufacturing. It will be implemented only after consultation with all stakeholders, he added.