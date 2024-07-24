Kolar Police crushes modified silencers using road roller

KOLAR: Taking strict action, the Kolar District Police seized over 126 modified silencers installed in motorcycles and other two wheelers and crushed them using a road roller in Ammavarapete of Kolar in the presence of Kolar Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. Interestingly thousands of people who gathered at the spot made videos which have went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nikhil B said the police also imposed a fine on the registered owner of the two wheeler who used modified silencers, he said the drive of identifying the modified silencers will be continued.

He explained that fines have been imposed to the persons who involved in wheelie and that instructions have been given to the police staffers and patrolling teams to monitor the National Highway leading to Bengaluru - Chennai and also the state highways, if any persons involves in wheelie is found they will face stringent action besides their two wheelers being seized.

The senior police officer further stressed that the general public can inform the police if they come across any vehicle moving with the huge sound, so that it will be helpful to track the vehicles immediately.