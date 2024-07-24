Report by Geological Survey of India shows 1,351 places in Karnataka prone to landslides

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said a survey conducted by the Geological Survey of India and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics revealed that 1,351 places in the state are prone to landslides.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLCs, including CT Ravi, N Ravikumar and Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy, on repeated incidents of landslides in coastal and Malnad regions, the minister said, “Shortly, we will grant Rs 100 crore for places with high vulnerability to landslides in coastal and Malnad regions.”

He said intense short rainfalls, cloud bursts, meddling with natural slopes and diverting natural flow of rivers and streams for developmental works like road constructions are the major causes of landslides.