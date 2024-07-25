BBMP shows solid waste model being followed in Bengaluru to Gangtok mayor

BENGALURU: A delegation from Gangktok, the capital of the Himalayan state of Sikkim, led by Mayor Nell Bahadur Chettri, on Wednesday visited the BBMP and discussed solid waste disposal practices being followed in Bengaluru.

Gangtok Municipal Corporation Mayor Chettri and Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia visited the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

They got acquainted with the solid waste management methods being followed in the corporation, the role of the corporation in solid waste management, and the specific role of BSWML, waste segregation and other areas.

The BBMP officials demonstrated measures taken for solid waste management in the city, mini transfer stations, secondary transfer stations, waste treatment plants, newly-installed waste-to-power generation unit at Bidadi and others. The delegation also met Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to discuss about SWM.

They visited and inspected the Second-Phase Solid Waste Transfer and Automatic Waste Sorting Unit constructed at BTM Layout and Koramangala for scientific disposal of waste at source. Chettri appreciated the model, and expressed his desire to adopt a similar system in Gangtok.