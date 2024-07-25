Budget 2024 fosters innovation and long-term vision for businesses: Razorpay COO

The Budget 2024 is distinctive, striking a balance between the populist approach of 2019-20 and the lacklustre, reform-sparse budget of 2020-21. It lays down essential foundations for future reforms in business, while simplifying processes for individuals.

For businesses, it addresses several long-standing demands and sets a long-term focus. Four key aspects stand out: fostering innovation in startups, supporting SMEs and MSMEs, enhancing ease of doing business and maintaining a long-term vision.

Focus on startups

In the current ecosystem, investment for startups has reduced. While many measures are required to boost investment, abolition of angel investment tax is a welcome move. Apart from easing investments, it reduces friction with tax authorities and helps the ecosystem focus on innovation.

The government’s decision to cut the long-term capital gains tax on profits from selling shares in unlisted companies, including startups, from 20 percent to 12.5 percent will benefit investors.