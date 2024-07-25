Government plans counselling for residential schoolchildren for overall well-being

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to introduce counseling sessions for students belonging to the SC/ST and Backward Classes communities studying in residential schools run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), including Morarji Desai Residential Schools. The counseling will include the physical, mental, and academic well-being of the students.

Cutting across party lines, MLAs raised the issue of the poor condition of hostels run for students belonging to the SC/ST and Backward Classes communities in the state.

Legislators alleged that a few hostels lacked proper beds, hot water, and substandard food being served to the students. They even alleged that grants allotted to these hostels (pre- and post-matric hostels) are meager.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said KREIS has tied up with Rotary International for counseling of students, including physical, mental, and academic well-being. “I will also appeal to MLAs to visit such hostels in their constituencies and conduct counseling with the help of local NGOs’,” Priyank said.