Shift from fossil to non-fossil fuel not enough to undo climate change: Expert says in conference in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: “Are we brave enough to give up economic growth as it is inversely proportionate to climate change? The shift from fossil fuel to non-fossil fuel energy is not enough, as consumption continues to increase, leading to global concerns,” said former chairperson of the National Council of Science and Technology, Kwangyun Wohn.

Wohn was speaking at the ‘Indo-Korean International Conference’ held at Christ deemed-to-be university in collaboration with the Centre for Korean Studies, the Consulate General of Republic of Korea, in Chennai, the Indo-Korean Science and Technology, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), and National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) on Wednesday.

“Microplastics have even invaded human bodies, highlighting the need for drastic action. According to predictions made by scientists, in 2100, the global population would have risen three-folds over the present numbers, but the major residential areas currently would not support livelihoods then,” Wohn observed.

“Can we redefine tomorrow by making sacrifices today? The Indo-Korean conference aims to find solutions to these concerns, paving the way for a sustainable future,” NIAS Director Shailesh Nayak said.