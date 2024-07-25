Supplementary estimates of Rs 8,573 crore get Karnataka Assembly nod

BENGALURU: Amid the din in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got approval for the first instalment of the supplementary estimate of Rs 8,573.72 crore, which is 2.25% of the state’s budget of Rs 3.71 lakh crore. It includes Rs 9.91 crore of charged expenditure and Rs 8,563.81 crore of voted expenditure.

Of that, Rs 3,704.22 crore is from the reserve funds, which needs to be voted. Net outgo from the consolidated fund is Rs 4,869.50 crore. Rs 3,526.71 crore is covered by central assistance and with that, the net cash outgo is Rs 1,342.79 crore.

It will be met from revenue receipts of the state and if necessary, through re-prioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure. The Assembly approved the supplementary estimate amid protests from Opposition JDS and BJP legislators for not allowing them to discuss alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites.

The Karnataka Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2024, to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums and out of the consolidated fund for 2024-25 was also approved in the Assembly.

This bill is introduced in pursuance of the provisions of Article 205 (1) (A) of the Constitution to provide for the appropriation out of the consolidated fund of Rs 8,573.716 crore towards defraying the several charges which will come in the course of payment during the part of the financial year 2024-25.