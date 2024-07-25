Union budget announces internship scheme, raises mixed responses

BENGALURU: The introduction of the Centre’s internship scheme in the Union Budget 2024, has garnered mixed reactions from students and education experts.

While experts welcomed the initiative, it has sparked a mix of praise and criticism among students nationwide. The scheme is designed to provide practical experience, and has been lauded for its potential to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements.

The internship scheme will be operational from August 1, and is applicable to students between the ages of 21 and 24, who are not employed or engaged in education. Sudhir Raj K, a corporate trainer, stated, “The internship scheme may not yield results immediately, but will yield sustained benefits.” He stressed on the implementation of the scheme with clear-cut guidelines, without giving room for ambiguity and delay.

Nesara Kadanakuppe, Assistant Professor at Nitte Institute of Communication, said this initiative makes sure that companies work for the development of the country. “Proper awareness should be given through media and other platforms so that the students can make the best use of it,” he said. Aarya Yadiyal, a second-year medical student at Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, said the agenda behind the internship scheme is to reduce the country’s unemployment rate. However, he added that this approach is beneficial, as long as it motivates students to improve their skills after the completion of their internships.

However, another student believed that the government’s internship scheme heavily relies on the selection criteria. “If there is a reservation system, it could diminish the programme’s values. Internships should be awarded based on an individual’s interests, scores, and other factors,” said Pritham Jathan, a third-year business student, at Manipal Academy of Higher Education.