West Bengal man ends life under Mysore-bound train at KSR Bengaluru city junction

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, a 40-year-old passenger on board the Wodeyar Express, took his life by jumping under the train just as it was about to depart.

The incident occurred on the railway tracks adjacent to Platform 8 at KSR Bengaluru City Junction.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the deceased, Sushanth Nishatath Varma, a native of West Bengal, was employed as a supervisor in a private company in Mysuru. He is survived by his wife and daughter, who reside in his hometown.

A police official stated, “The Wodeyar Express, which typically departs at 3:15 PM, was delayed on Thursday and was scheduled to leave at 3:21 PM.

Eyewitnesses reported that the train’s whistle had sounded, and the Guard had signaled with the green flag and just when the train was about to depart, Varma, who was travelling in an unreserved coach, abruptly exited through the other door of the train (the non-platform side) and lay down with his head on one rail. The train passed over him, resulting in instant decapitation.”

The train was immediately halted, and railway police were notified.

Another official added, “An unreserved ticket was found in his pocket, but he had no identification on him. Although his mobile phone was damaged, the SIM card was intact. After transferring the SIM card to another phone, we contacted his family and a colleague.”

The GRP has registered a case and is conducting an investigation into the incident.

A Railway Protection Force source remarked, “At this stage, it appears to be a case of suicide. Further details will be provided once the investigation is complete.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.