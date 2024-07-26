BJP-JDS urge Karnataka Governor to demand CM's resignation over alleged land scam

BENGALURU: A delegation of BJP and JDS legislators on Thursday met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and petitioned him to direct Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign over the alleged scam in the allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the alleged multi-crore irregularity in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, and JDSLP leader B Suresh Babu, the delegation urged the Governor to entrust the investigation into the alleged scams to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough probe.

The Congress State Government has been meddling with the probe by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to safeguard the culprits in the alleged ST Corporation scam, the delegation informed the Governor. The case should be transferred to the CBI from the SIT with the government’s consent, they appealed. “The family of the sitting CM themselves became the beneficiaries of illegal land transactions and obtained unlawful gaining of developed sites by MUDA. The scam is worth around Rs 4,000-Rs 5000 crore and he, being the head of the State Government, may not allow a fair probe into this land scam,” the BJP-JDS delegation said.