CAG report highlights grant mismanagement in Karnataka's Endowment department

BENGALURU: The Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) report on Public Sector Undertakings that was tabled on Thursday, pointed out that the Endowment department had released grants to 2,836 institutions between 2017-18 and 2021-22, for which there were no proposals. Out of 2,836 institutions, 2,264 are private temples, while 572 are government temples. The grant outlay for government temples was Rs 44.48 crore, while private temples were granted Rs 187.81 crore, without proposals.

On the contrary, during the same period, there were 134 proposals from institutions seeking grants, of which only 20 religious institutions got approval. “The practice of releasing grants without any proposals may lead to a situation where grants could be released without verification of institution or institutional requirements, and without control over expenditure, while needy eligible institutions may be deprived of funds,’’ it noted.

The CAG also noted that as per the government’s prescribed guidelines, the maximum limit for government-owned temples is Rs 10 lakh, for private temples Rs 25 lakh and for mutts, a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. But as per the audit observation, up to Rs 3 crore was released and the excess grants amounted to Rs 39.79 crore. It also objected to 79 instances aggregating Rs 5.13 crore, where the same institutions were sanctioned grants from multiple schemes, including MLA funds, SCP/TSP, Rudrabhumi and other schemes.