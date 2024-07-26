Karnataka cabinet renames Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: Karnataka cabinet on Friday approved the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South, a decision followed by an announcement made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

"The (state) cabinet has approved to rename Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district," Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Earlier this month, Shivakumar said that a delegation of district leaders had proposed renaming Ramanagara district.

"Keeping in mind the future and development of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, Harohalli taluks, a delegation of district leaders led by them has proposed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District," Shivakumar said.

The delegation comprising district in-charge ministers, MLAs and leaders met the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha and presented him with the proposal to rename the district.

Responding to questions by mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "We all originally belong to Bengaluru district, including Bangalore city, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi. Administratively, it was previously divided into Bangalore city, Bangalore rural and Ramanagara district.

It is necessary to rename the district as Bengaluru Dakshina district while keeping Ramanagara as a central administration, he said adding that Bengaluru has global recognition and under my leadership, the leaders of the district submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister to save the name of this district.

"Making Bengaluru South District will further develop Ramanagara, Channapatna, and Magadi up to Mysore, invite the establishment of industries, and also help increase property value. Bengaluru borders Andhra Pradesh on one side and Tamil Nadu on the other. Thus, only Tumkur and this part is left for the development and expansion of Bangalore. We are keeping our name," Shivakumar said.

To the question about which constituencies will be included in the proposal given for the new district, he said, "We are not making any new district. The existing district will remain the same. Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Harohalli, Kanakapura - including these five taluks, we have proposed renaming them as Bengaluru South District."