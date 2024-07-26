Karnataka HC dismisses PIL on infrastructure funding

BENGALURU: Observing that the popular government is the best judge for taking care of the needs and interests of the assembly constituencies, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a PIL filed by MLA Muniraju of Dasarahalli assembly constituency, seeking directions to the state government to release a sum of Rs 78 crore in respect of tendered public works in his constituency and also to ensure time-bound completion of the infrastructural projects sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s New Bengaluru Planning Scheme to be undertaken out of the said fund.

“The kind and nature of the grievance sought to be raised is a subject matter not fit to be brought by way of PIL before the court. Sanctioning of the grant, the extent thereof, cancellation, modification, reduction or enhancement of the grant amount given to the assembly constituencies is the subject matter to lie entirely in the domain of the elected government. As to what grant is to be sanctioned for a particular assembly constituency or part of the area is a decision to be taken by the Executive on behalf of the government of the day. It is essentially a policy decision of the popular government,” said the division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind while dismissing the petition.

The court also noted that the petitioner is an elected representative, an MLA. It is always open for him to flag such issues before the legislative house or before the government and its competent authorities. They are the right platform to raise and ventilate the grievance, not the courts.