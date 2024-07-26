Karnataka legislature passes resolutions against 'One Nation, One Election', delimitation

BENGALURU: The Congress State Government on Thursday passed resolutions in both Houses of the legislature against ‘One Nation, One Election’ and the impending delimitation exercise — to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies and increase their numbers — based on the census to be conducted in 2026 or later.

CM Siddaramaiah tabled the resolution against ‘One Nation, One Election’ in the Council on Thursday and stated that India was the biggest democracy in the world and free and fair election process, as mentioned in the Constitution, is the soul of democracy. The concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ will put democracy and federal system in danger, the resolution read. State Assemblies have different terms of office, and a uniform schedule for polls may undermine the autonomy of states as it shifts the focus on national issues, neglecting regional concerns, the resolution added.

In the Assembly, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil tabled the resolution. The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said elections demand huge money and human resources while also impacting development works for months whenever there are elections. If elections are held simultaneously, it will save both time and finances, he argued. In both the Houses, the resolutions were passed amid the pandemonium as the Opposition had launched a protest demanding a debate on the MUDA row.

Meanwhile, the Assembly passed the resolution opposing delimitation saying it is likely to be a disadvantage to southern states, including Karnataka. Reading out the resolution, Patil said delimitation should not be done based on the census to be conducted in 2026 or later. “The House demands that the Centre conduct delimitation and fix the number of constituencies per state based on the 1971 census,” the resolution read. Patil said the resolution is to protect the people of South Indian states and ensure to get the right recognition in a democracy.

Ashoka said the resolution cannot be passed without discussion. “Call for a special session and let us discuss before passing it,” Ashoka said. The resolution was passed in the Council too.