KEA to conduct simultaneous seat allocation for professional courses amid NEET delay

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday announced that the seat allocation for all professional courses, including engineering, architecture and medicine, will be conducted simultaneously, despite the ongoing NEET issue. H Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, through a release, advised that students and parents should not panic.

“Due to the delay in receiving NEET results from the National Medical Commission (NMC), KEA has decided to prioritise registrations for engineering and other courses. The last date for registration of option entry is on July 29,” the release stated.

Register preferences

The executive director added that the authority is in communication with the NMC, with expectations that medical counselling dates will be announced within this week and subsequently, the state’s seat allocation schedule will be released. “Candidates will be able to register their preferences for medical, dental, and other courses only after the announcement of NEET results,” Prasanna explained.

Students who have passed the Second PUC Exam-3 are ineligible for the current seat allocation, however, the director emphasised that the instructions will be reviewed to provide equal opportunity to all candidates. Candidates can visit the KEA website for timely updates.

The mock seat allotment results will be published on August 1. Candidates will then have a three-day window to modify their preferences.