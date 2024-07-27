Karnataka CM defends allotment of sites to wife, claims no irregularities

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday defended allotment of sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

However, he admitted that due to oversight, he did not declare this in his 2013 election affidavit. Subsequently, the same was declared before the Lokayukta, he said.

Addressing reporters along with ministers Byrathi Suresh, HC Mahadevappa and Santosh Lad, the CM released some documents in support of his claims. Slamming BJP and JDS legislators for their allegation that he and his family benefitted from the irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites, Siddaramaiah said it was baseless.

They seem to be disappointed with the results of Assembly elections in 2023 and their parties’ poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Hence, they are trying to damage his clean image as chief minister and his government, he added.

Calling his political journey an open book, the CM said he has been in politics for more than 40 years and had no black spot in his political life. “BJP and JDS leaders, who have lost people’s faith, are trying to gain their trust through foul means,’’ he said.