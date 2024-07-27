Karnataka: Hemavathi floods submerge Sakleshpur, disrupt life, traffic

HASSAN: Residents and shop owners on Azad Road of Sakleshpur town were put to hardship as the entire area was submerged with Hemavathi river water. The taluk administration is taking measures to move the stranded people to relief centres.

The century-old Holemalleshwara temple on the banks of Hemavathi river in Sakleshpur is partially submerged. Officials have restricted the entry of devotees into the temple as a precautionary measure. Traffic was disrupted on the Holenarasipur-Arkalgud state highway as the road turned into a pool due to heavy downpour. Houses belonging to Hasina Banu in Arehalli in Belur taluk and Gangadhar of Chikkakanagal in Alur taluks were partially damaged.

Gorur, Maradi, Hebbale and Atni villages were cut off from Holenarasipur town as a bridge near Atni is completely under water.

Meanwhile, standing crop in over 100 acres is submerged in Hemavathi water in Alur and Holenarasipur taluks. The bridge near Jakanahalli in Sakleshpur taluk collapsed due to heavy rain. Siraguru, Kogodu and Cheekanahalli villages lost their connectivity with Belur town. Revenue and PWD officials visited the spots to asses the situation.

More land slips were reported on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway-75. The police have warned the vehicle owners to be alert and drive carefully on the ghat section.

Statistics available with TNIE reveal that as many as 48 houses are partially damaged and four cattle died due to a downpour in the district.