Karnataka's resolution against NEET sparks debate

BENGALURU: While Karnataka became the third state to pass a resolution against NEET on Thursday, stakeholders in the field of education have expressed their reservations on how the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be able to provide the same uniformity and platform for students, who want admission in medical colleges within the state and across the country.

A former vice-chancellor for a medical college in Bengaluru said the resolution passed by the state government is not a wise move, as NEET has proven to be “more beneficial to students”. He argued that it reduces the stress on candidates and saves time from following hectic schedules of writing multiple entrance examinations so as to secure chances of attaining a seat. “If students appear for NEET, they can be eligible to apply for medical colleges across the country and use their NEET rankings,” he said.

Commenting on the irregularities in NEET, the V-C suggested that “ A fair evaluation would be to consider 50% of NEET scores and 50% of board results for admissions. For engineering colleges too, only 50% of CET marks should be considered for admissions.” He also emphasised the need to digitalise exams as it would prevent aper leaks and scams, which often play with the futures of students.